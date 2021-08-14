Henley Royal Regatta 2021: Day 4

LEANDER CLUB will be racing in 15 out of 47 races on the fourth day of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Henley Rowing Club is also competing in the Junior Women’s Eights and the Thames Challenge Cup while a Shiplake College A crew is to compete in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup against Peterborough City Rowing Club.

At 9.50am, Leander’s Seb Devereux will be up against Dara Alizadeh, of Cambridge University, in the Diamond Challenge Sculls.

At 10.30am, Leander’s A crew will race against a composite crew from Nottingham Rowing Club and Leander, which includes the latter’s Olivia Caesar at stroke, in the Town Challenge Cup for women’s fours.

Ten minutes later, Henley Rowing Club is up against Headington School in the Junior Women’s Eights.

At 10.50am, a Leander Club men’s quad will compete against the Tideway Scullers’ School in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

At 11.20am, Leander’s Sam Redgrave and its vice-captain Susie Dear are up against Sophie Payne, also of Leander, and Megan Slabbert, of the University of London, in the Hambleden Challenge Trophy for women’s pairs.

The following race at 11.30am sees Leander’s men’s coxed eight clash with Oxford Brookers University’s A crew in the Ladies’ Challenge Plate.

Then at 11.40am, Leander Club’s B crew faces the Tideway Scullers’ School in the Town Challenge Cup for women’s fours.

The final local race before lunch is at 12.10pm, when Georgie Brayshaw and Jess Leyden, of Leander Club, race against Hollandia Roeiclub, Netherlands in the Stonor Challenge Trophy for women’s double sculls.

Following the lunch break, Shiplake College’s A crew is up against Peterborough in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup for junior women’s quad sculls at 3pm.

At 3.10pm, Henley Rowing Club’s men’s coxed eight faces Thames Rowing Club’s A crew in the Thames Challenge Cup.

In the next race at 3.20pm, Leander Club will be up against Oxford Brookes University in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup for women’s quad sculls.

At 4pm, a Leander men’s four will face Oxford University in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup before Lola Anderson, also of Leander, races against Lydia Heaphy, of University College, Cork, Ireland, in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup for women’s single sculls at 4.10pm.

At 5.30pm, following the tea interval, Leander’s women’s coxed eight is up against Tyne Amateur Rowing Club in the Wargrave Challenge Cup.

A Leander men’s four then faces Hollandie Roeiclub, Netherlands in the Stewards’ Challenge Cup at 5.40pm.

Leander’s Matthew Peters and Joe Willis are then up against a Cambridge University men’s pair in the Silver Goblets and Nickalls’ Challenge Cup at 6.30pm.

At 7pm, a Leander junior men’s quad will face Windsor Boys School’s A crew in the Fawley Challenge Cup.

Finally, a Leander Club women’s eight will go up against a Molesey Boat Club and Leander Club composite crew in the Remenham Challenge Cup at 7.10pm.