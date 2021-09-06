Magical moment

A children’s festival was held at Stonor Park. The estate’s Tumblestone Hollow adventure playground, which opened in April, was been decorated with strings of lights and hosted storytelling sessions based on the magical characters said to reside there. The stories were read by actors dressed as fairies who also give out temporary tattoos and painted children’s faces.

Estate manager Mark Herbert said: “The comments we’ve received were overwhelmingly positive and we’re already thinking about what we can do next.” Pictured are Nick Dollard with his granddaughter Gracie Dollard, three, from Henley, being given a tattoo by Paige Jarret and Jessie McAuley, alias fairies Jazz and Jade