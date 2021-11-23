Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Florist from Edinburgh opens shop

A NEW flower shop has opened in Henley.

Lorna Dunlop launched the Henley Florist in an alleyway off Hart Street on Thursday last week.

The store is in Jimmy Cuba’s old “secret record store”, which closed in August.

Miss Dunlop, who ran a flower shop in Edinburgh for 10 years, decided to move to Henley at the suggestion of her friend David Rodger-Sharp, who owns a jewellery shop in Duke Street.

As well as selling flowers, she will offer lessons in
floristry.

She said: “I want to share my love of flowers with the community and do some teaching to show others how to make flowers last and what can be done with them.”

Miss Dunlop, who lives in New Street, became interested in floristry after taking some classes herself.

She said: “I wasn’t very well so I did a few evening classes and one was floristry and I decided that if I got better that’s what I wanted to do.”

Mayor Sarah Miller attended the shop’s official opening, which included champagne and cakes made by Vikki Schofield, from Turville Heath. Councillor Miller said: “Lorna is going to fit in very well and I love the idea of the flower school upstairs.

“I think she’ll get a lot of interest in that. wish her all the best and welcome to Henley.”

The shop will be turned into a grotto for Christmas.

