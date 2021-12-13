Monday, 13 December 2021

Railway nativity

THE Hambleden Valley railway nativity will take place at the Fawley Hill estate on Sunday.

The service includes a traditional play on the platform of Somersham station, which is part of the estate’s miniature railway.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own angels, shepherds and animals to take part in the play, which will start promptly at 4pm.

There will be a Christmas market and refreshments, including hot food and mulled wine and cider.

Trains will be running as long as the track is not too slippery and Father Christmas should make an appearance.

Gates open at noon. Donations will be given to St Mary’s Church, Fawley.

