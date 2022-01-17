‘Trad’ organisers confident of going ahead as normal

ORGANISERS of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival are “optimistic” that this year’s event will go ahead as planned.

The “Trad”, which takes place on Fawley Meadows in Henley, has moved back to its usual July slot, having been postponed to August last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady McAlpine, co-chair of the festival said: “We are still really optimistic. Given the success of last year’s event, we are confident that we will be able to stage an even more brilliant event this year.

“Those of you with boats will be itching to get them on the water and the rest of us just need to do something fun that feels ‘normal’. We will be working tirelessly to ensure that this feels like the best ever. If there are still covid restrictions, we hope we can work with them.

“While July is a long way off, we have already decided that we will make a few ‘safety decisions’.

“The ‘Tardis loos’ are officially deemed to be less of a health hazard than “trailer loos”. However, we appreciate that girls, especially, prefer the latter, so there will be both and by a better supplier this year. We will ensure that there are hand-washing stations around the site, too.”

Lady McAlpine said that as the event was held outside social distancing measures could be introduced “sensibly” if required.

She added: “We are very much aware that this is the Queen’s platinum jubilee year and the Trad will definitely be contributing to the general celebrations.”

Last year, thousands of people attended the festival when the river bank was lined with about 150 beautiful wooden boats, including skiffs, slipper launches, motor yachts and cabin cruisers, as well as electric and steam boats, military craft and even some amphibious cars.

There were also some of the Dunkirk “Little Ships”, which took part in the evacuation of Allied troops from France in 1940 during the Second World War. The famous boats, flying colourful flag bunting, paraded up and down the river and on the final day all the prize winners took part in a flotilla.

Other attractions included classic cars and motorcycles, several flypasts performed by Spitfires from the Battle of Britain, a parade of illuminated bikes and a fun dog show. There was also a pop-up restaurant with live entertainment, a vintage tearoom and stalls selling food and drink.

This year’s festival is from Friday to Sunday July 15 to 17.

For more information, visit www.tradboatfestival.com