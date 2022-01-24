Monday, 24 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swimarathon

THE Henley Lions Club Swimarathon will be held this year for the first time since 2019.

It will take place at Henley leisure centre on Saturday, March 26 from 1pm to 5pm when teams of swimmers will be doing lengths of the pool for charity.

For more information, visit henleylions.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33