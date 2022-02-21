Snowdrop displays prove popular despite heavy rain

THE snowdrops in Swyncombe churchyard were blessed in a special ceremony on Sunday.

About 60 people attended the event at St Botolph’s Church despite heavy rain.

Rev Daniel Thompson, associate priest, blessed some water in a watering can before giving that to some children to pour on the snowdrops, which he called symbols of renewal and hope.

He said: “It’s one of the loveliest sites in the area to see snowdrops, maybe even the country. People come from all over to look at them.”

Volunteers served visitors with tea and cakes to raise funds for maintenance of the Norman church.

A total of £2,900 was raised over the whole weekend.

Rev Thompson said: “This is one of the main fundraisers for the church. It’s the first big event of the calendar after Christmas and always brings so much joy, especially the quality of the cakes made by ladies in the area.

“This is the first for two years. Last year we couldn’t do it for covid and the year before we were snowed off.” More snowdrop teas will be held over the next two weekends, February 19 and 20 and 26 and 27, from 2pm to 4pm.

Meanwhile, about 50 people went to view the snowdrops at the Henley Quakers’ garden on Sunday.

Visitors enjoyed tea and cakes at the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End and walked down the long garden to view the flowers. The garden was a burial ground for the Quakers dating back to the 17th century as they could not be buried in the town cemetery because of their beliefs.

Quakers were historically buried without headstones but in 1850 simple headstones began to be used for some people and some of these can still be seen in the garden. Some Quakers continue to believe it is better to be buried without a headtsone.

The land was overgrown with nettles and brambles for many years until a group of volunteers cleared and restored it about 30 years ago. The long, narrow shape of the garden may date back to medieval open field systems.

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller and Mayoress Carolyn Ahara were shown round the garden by Quaker Ruth Tod.

Ms Tod said: “It’s the first time we’ve been able to do this for two years and it’s amazing that everyone has come despite the rain.

“We love the garden and like sharing it — it’s a great pleasure to show everyone around. We want people to know we exist and put ourselves on the map. There’s an image of Quakers and we just want to show everyone we’re normal, ordinary people.”

Cllr Miller said: “It’s a shame about the weather but the garden is beautiful.”

The garden will be open again on May 22 for the Chelsea Fringe festival, which celebrates community gardens.