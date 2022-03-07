Running costs

Monday, 07 March 2022

THE new organisers of the Henley half marathon are planning to set up a website to enable people to enter.

The annual event used to be run by the town’s two Rotary clubs and was in danger of disappearing until Henley Rugby Club and AAT Events stepped in.

The Rotarians had a website for entries hence Peter Wilkinson, a former race organiser, quipped: “Of course you can take it over from us... for a million quid.”

