Monday, 04 April 2022

Spring show

A CRAFT and garden show will take place in Goring next Saturday (April 9).

Flower arranging and photography prizes will be awarded at the Goring Heath and Whitchurch Spring Show, which will take place at the parish hall from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The exhibits will be judged in the morning and will then be open for public viewing from 2.30pm with prize-giving at 3.30pm.

