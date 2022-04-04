Summer ball for Sue Ryder

A BALL in aid of Sue Ryder is to be held this summer.

The event will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Reading on Saturday, July 2 and will be hosted by comedian Adger Brown.

There will be a drinks reception, three-course meal, charity auction and live music and dancing from the Vodka Martinis.

The ball will be raising money for Sue Ryder’s South Oxfordshire palliative care hub and its family support co-ordinator role in Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Fern Haynes, Sue Ryder’s head of fundraising for the Thames Valley, is appealing to businesses to buy tables.

She said: “The past couple of years have been challenging for our patients and their loved ones.

“By attending our summer ball you will be helping local people get the vital support they need at what is a really difficult time.

“The funded post will support families cared for by Sue Ryder, who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

“The event will also provide you with the exceptional opportunity to entertain colleagues or clients or celebrate summer in style with family and friends while helping to give something back to your local community.”

A half table for six people costs £420, tables of 10 £700 and tables of 12 £840. Individual tickets are also available to purchase.

For more information, call Georgia Thornton on 07580 810894 or email

special.events@sueryder.org