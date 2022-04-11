Easter trail and playground fun

STONOR PARK has lots of new things to see and do this month. Its Easter trail starts tomorrow and magical adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow is even bigger and better.

Follow the Easter trail, solve the clues and puzzles around the estate and grounds and get a delicious chocolate Easter treat at the end.

Tumblestone Hollow has walkways, lookout decks and bridges surrounding a mystical stone circle. There is now a shepherd’s hut serving real Italian ice-cream, with wood-fired pizzas available at the Rumble Hut, plus themed storyboards describing the magical characters who live at the park.

The Easter trail runs until Sunday, April 24 from 9.30am to 5pm with staggered entry. Tickets from £9, visit www.stonor.com