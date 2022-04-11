Special family days out at racecourse

NEWBURY Racecourse has two special Easter days out as part of its spring trials weekend.

The Racing Experience Day next Saturday (April 16) offers behind-the-scenes tours, trips to the starting stalls and a chance to meet a retired racehorse and a jockey. There is also an exhibition about racehorse ownership with a virtual reality ownership experience, educational talks and book signings.

There will be horse hoppers with a mechanical horse and a Dubai Duty Free marquee featuring the Wheel of Fortune.

The Easter family fun day on Sunday, April 17 will feature a treasure hunt, Easter crafts, face-painting and storytelling.

There will also be a petting zoo and you can meet retired racehorse Ouzbeck as well as Peter Rabbit and Harry the Horse, who will be giving out Easter treats.

The spring trials weekend offers family-friendly days out alongside the start of the flat season and some early group races at a racecourse that has seen many of its racehorses go on to achieve greatness.

Racing Experience Day from £22.50, Easter family fun day from £15, under-18s free. For more information, visit newburyracecourse.co.uk