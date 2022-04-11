Book now for jubilee street party

TABLES can now be booked for the street party in Goring to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The lunch event will take place on Sunday, June 5 along both Goring and Streatley High Streets.

Organisers hope to set a world record for the longest ever street party with more than 500 trestle tables set out.

Residents need to book a table online via a registration form so organisers are asking villagers to help others who are not online to book a table or invite them to join theirs.

Bookings can only be made by Goring or Streatley residents or business owners but groups may include people who do not live in the villages.

Tables will be arranged in blocks of five, seating a maximum of 32 people. Everyone will need to bring their own chairs and lunch.

The roads will be closed between 12.30pm and 6pm.

The jubilee celebrations will form part of the Goring GAP Festival, which will take place from June 2 to 12. Tickets for the festival events went on sale last

Friday.

Organisers have also appealed for more volunteers to help run the events. They need people for as little as a few hours to check tickets, manage people and cars and help serve food and drink.

To register for a jubilee table, visit thegapfestival.

org/jubilee.html and to volunteer to help with the festival, email help@gap

festival.org