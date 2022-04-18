Regatta returns...

A REGATTA will return this summer after a two-year absence.

The Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta, which is 155 years old this year, will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6.

It has not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1,000 people are expected to compete in the event, with a total of about 400 races.

Competitors race in skiffs, canoes and punts on a 400-yard stretch of the Thames between the two villages.

There is also dongle racing, which involves six people kneeling in a punt and paddling, as well as a swimming event, with 1km and 2km races.

Regatta chairman Carlton Bernard said: “It’s fantastic to be back again and we’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces to the event.

“We’re lucky to have lifetime supporters and subscribers who helped us to weather the storm and this year we’d love to encourage more people to learn traditional boating and take part.

“We’ll be running two free training sessions so that anyone can have a go.”

The training sessions will be held on June 19 and July 10 at Wargrave Boat Club.

For more information, visit http://wsregatta.co.uk