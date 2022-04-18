Monday, 18 April 2022

Bowling green opens

Green opens

THE green at Shiplake Village Bowling Club will be open to visitors from next Friday (April 22).

If you would like to try the game, visit the club in Memorial Avenue, Shiplake, on any Friday from 5.45pm.

For more information, call Roger on 07949 429192 or Wendy on 07826 685931.

