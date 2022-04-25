Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
A TIME capsule has been buried in the grounds of a Sonning Common care home.
Staff and residents at Abbeycrest collected “treasured memories” to put in the capsule, which will remain underground for 10 years.
25 April 2022
More News:
Marvellous village show springs back into bloom
THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society spring ... [more]
Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger
A GROUP of parishioners and friends of St ... [more]
POLL: Have your say