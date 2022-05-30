Monday, 30 May 2022

Class act at jazz night

A former pupil of Checkendon Primary School returned to perform at a jazz night. Tim Davies is now the drummer with a quartet called Wandering Wires. The rest of the band are Olivia Williams (vocals), John Young (keyboards) and Joe Bradley (bass). Drinks and food were provided by Tacito on what was a warm and sunny evening. Headteacher Sarah Hiller said: “We were delighted to welcome our local community to our beautiful school grounds and to experience the amazing musical talent of a former pupil.” She is pictured with Tim, right

