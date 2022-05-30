Entries open

Monday, 30 May 2022

File picture of Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta

ENTRIES for this year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta are now open.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6, featuring Canadian canoeing, skiffing, dongoling, punting and
rowing.

Swimming races will take place on the second day before the regatta starts.

For more information, visit www.wsregatta.co.uk

