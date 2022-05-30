Entries open

A SPECIAL tribute to Ukraine in the form of ... [more]
Monday, 30 May 2022
File picture of Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
ENTRIES for this year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta are now open.
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6, featuring Canadian canoeing, skiffing, dongoling, punting and
rowing.
Swimming races will take place on the second day before the regatta starts.
For more information, visit www.wsregatta.co.uk
