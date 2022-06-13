Remenham hosts jubilee concert

A JUBILEE concert was held in the Church of St Nicholas in Remenham on Saturday.

About 80 people attended the evening event, which featured bassoon playing and songs on the ukulele.

Adam Isaac played a cover of Budapest by George Ezra and his own song Elevation on acoustic guitar.

Ukelele players John Nelson and Brian Ward then led the audience in a collective singing of Leaning on a Lamp Post by George Formby. A range of classical music was performed by Hugh Witfield on bassoon and 14-year-old Eleanor Biles on cello.

Eleanor from Caversham, was a finalist in the Berkshire Young Musician of the Year competition in 2019.

She said: “I think this is one of the largest crowds I have played in front of. They were very supportive and I was really happy with my performance.”

Jeremy Tayler, the rector, played folk and country classics on guitar, including Mr Tambourine Man by Bob Dylan and Lonesome, On’ry and Mean by Waylon Jennings.

Madeline Duffy performed White Cliffs of Dover on the flute, and Kat Green sang the hymn The Lord is My Shepherd.

Suzannah Shaw played Salut d’Amour on a keyboard before accompanying the audience in performing some of the Queen’s favourite pieces of music, including Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire and the hymn Praise My Soul the King of Heaven.

This was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem. After the concert there was a short drinks reception in the churchyard.

Felicity Rutland, who led and organised the evening, said: “I have organised lots of events before but I have never been as nervous for one as I was for this.

“I thought at one point we would only get about 20 people, so I was amazed by the size of the audience.

“Music is one of my proud passions, so it is wonderful to bring the community together for a collective celebration of all the local talent.”