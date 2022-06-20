Royal British Legion and Henley Army Cadets

A MILITARY march through Henley took place before a jubilee service at St Mary’s Church.

Members of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and the Henley Army Cadets gathered at the town hall before setting off when the church bells rang out at 3pm.

Both groups carried standards as they made their way from Market Place along Hart Street to the church, where a choral evensong of thanksgiving was held in honour of the Queen.

John Green, president of the Legion branch, said: “We wanted to do something to mark the platinum jubilee as it is unlikely to ever happen again.

“We were delighted to be joined by the cadets as incorporating the younger generations is something we always welcome.”

2Lt Mel Fearn, detachment commander of the cadets, said: “We have always had a close connection with the Legion and we are honoured to march with them.

“We have been practising carrying the standards for a while as they are quite heavy.”

At the service the congregation sang Jerusalem and stood for the National Anthem.