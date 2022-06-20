Actor at fete

Monday, 20 June 2022

ACTOR Jeremy Irons will be the special guest at Nettlebed fete.

The event will be held on the village recreation ground on Saturday, June 25 from 2pm.

Attractions will include a fancy dress wheelbarrow race, a dog show, a children’s “craft a crown” competition, a children's entertainer, barbecue, bar, teas and stalls.

