Jubilee party

HENLEY Sailing Club celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee with cocktails on the lawn and in the clubhouse off Willow Lane.

The attendees included the Mayor of Henley, Michelle Thomas, many local residents and members of the club.

Musical accompaniment was provided by David Macilroy’s gypsy jazz band who bravely continued playing during the worst of the rain.

Club commodore Judy Saunders said the wind and rain was just what the sailors needed.