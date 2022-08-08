Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Henley Sea Cadets

HENLEY Sea Cadets held their annual cruise on the New Orleans following a break for two years due to the covid pandemic.

Hobbs of Henley has gifted the boat to TS Guardian every year since it bought the vessel 32 years ago.

Amon those present was Tony Hobbs, honorary president of Hobbs of Henley, and Phil Fletcher, who has been chairman of the sea cadets since 2005.

