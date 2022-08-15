A CLOTHES swap event to raise money for an online hub which helps Ukrainian refugees will take place on Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm.

The event at Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road, Henley, is hosted by Mother Sister Daughter, which links refugees with host families.

Visitors can “swap” five items as well as buy new and nearly new items.

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Ac6XXd