A CHILDREN’S drama class has started at St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Caversham.

Little Char-Actors will run from 3.50pm to 4.25pm on Thursdays at the school in Washington Road, with a free trial available for all of September.

The class introduces children aged four to seven to basic drama techniques as well as teaching self-development and confidence skills.

For more information, visit www.berzerkproductions.com