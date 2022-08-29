Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Drama class

A CHILDREN’S drama class has started at St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Caversham.

Little Char-Actors will run from 3.50pm to 4.25pm on Thursdays at the school in Washington Road, with a free trial available for all of September.

The class introduces children aged four to seven to basic drama techniques as well as teaching self-development and confidence skills.

For more information, visit www.berzerkproductions.com

29 August 2022

