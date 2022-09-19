AFTER a break due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Nettlebed Art and Craft Show took place over the first weekend in August at Nettlebed Community School hall and was very well attended.

There were 114 hung paintings for sale as well as unframed works in browsers and many varied craft stalls.

Sales were brisk and 16 framed works were sold, two more than in 2019. Unframed works and crafts also sold very well. More than £3,000 was taken. After paying artists and crafters for their sales, there will be £1,300 to donate to various local charities, including the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

The favourite art or craft work was a painting by Simon Pink entitled “Flower Crazy”. The craft stall gaining the most votes was Wendy Reed Photography.

Refreshments were served by the committee members of Nettlebed senior citizens’ Christmas party and the proceeds from that have gone towards the next party.

The Nettlebed Art Society is very grateful to be able to hire the Henley Arts Guild screens for hanging paintings. It would also like to thank all those who came to help over the weekend as without this extra support the show would not be

possible.

The society would love to have some more committee members with fresh ideas and offers of help for next year. You do not have to be an artist or crafter but just be passionate about keeping the show running.

Anyone interested in helping should email

nettlebedas@gmail.com or search for us on the village website, www.nettlebed.org

The next Nettlebed Art and Craft Show will be held over the weekend of August 5 and 6, 2023.

Susan Byers, treasurer