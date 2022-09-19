History book reprinted

A HISTORY book about Emmer Green is back on sale after being out of print for 16 years.

Emmer Green; Past and Present was first published in 2001 by Margaret Ormonde to mark the new millennium.

The book tells the history of Emmer Green from pre-history to present day, with more than 300 photographs and a map from 1844.

The first edition sold out and a second edition was published in 2006. Since then, it has been out of print.

A request to reprint the book was made earlier this year at the final meeting of the Emmer Green Residents’ Association, which was disbanded after 40 years due to a lack of volunteers.

The association collaborated with Caversham and Districts Residents’ Association to reprint the book, with the author adding an appendix to bring it up to date.

It is now available from Fourbears Books in Prospect Street for £12, with the association also donating copies to nearby schools.

Helen Lambert, who chairs the association, said: “We are delighted that this excellent book is available once again. It is full of fascinating information and pictures of old Emmer Green and a great resource for anyone interested in local history and particularly useful for children working on local projects.”

Mrs Ormonde said it was a privilege to research the book, adding: “In particular, speaking with those who had spent much of the 20th century here, or who were descendants of families who had lived and worked here for generations. I wish to thank them all for enriching my life.”

The author will hold a book signing at Highdown School in Emmer Green on November 9 from 7.30pm following an open meeting of the residents’ association at 5.30pm.

The issue of scamming will be discussed at the meeting. Steve Hambridge, trading standards officer for Reading Borough Council, will talk about the problem and offer advice.