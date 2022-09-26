Chilterns Conservation Board

THIS year’s Chilterns Walking Festival will take place from October 15 to 30 and booking is now open.

It’s a chance to enjoy the autumn splendour, the golden beech trees and hedgerows bursting with colour. The programme includes more than 50 guided countryside walks, activities and events, including routes centred around nature reserves, local produce tasting, Iron Age hillforts, farms, churches and filming locations.

There are lots of opportunities for learning outdoors, from navigation courses to painting.

All the walks are led by knowledgeable guides and take in the beautiful Chilterns landscape.

We have a number of new walking experiences on offer celebrating autumn.

Here is a flavour of what’s on offer:

Join Pipsticks walks on the day before All Hallows Eve for a spooky walk along the River Thames and lots of ghostly tales from the riverbank.

Or take a “walk on the dark side” with an exhilarating stroll through Bones Wood and Crowsley Park, tuning into the sounds and sights of the night and ending at the pub for hot chocolate.

Foraging walk among the magnificent sweet chestnut trees to learn about and enjoy the bountiful autumn “fruits of the forest”.

Literary walk discovering George Orwell’s “golden country” in South Oxfordshire, including the house where he once lived.

Discover and walk some of the ancient routes which criss-cross the Chilterns, exploring drovers’ routes and the “slow ways” historic routes.

A nature walk at Aston Rowant nature reserve to celebrate the 70th anniversary of national nature reserves.

Join the Natural England rangers to see the wildlife that makes them so special, finishing with tea and cake.

Lacemaking and cream tea experience in Marlow — tour guide Bobbie Latter will take you on a guided walk around the historic town followed by a hands-on lace-making experience and a delicious afternoon tea.

Plus map reading courses, pub walks, local produce tasting, historic garden tours and much more.

For more information, visit www.visitchilterns.co.uk/

walkingfest.html

Annette Weiss