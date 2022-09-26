Race open for entries

NEXT year’s Woodcote 10km is open for entries.

The race, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2023, will take place on Sunday, January 8, starting at the village hall at 10.15am.

The undulating course is known as “the tough one”.

It is organised by the Rotary Club of Pangbourne and will be raising money for Blood Bikes, the Purley Park Trust and other charities and good causes.

The event is sponsored by Warmingham estate agents and Peppard Building Supplies.

The cost of entry is £20 (£18 for affiliated club runners) and the minimum age for entry is 15.

For more information and to enter the rce, visit www.woodcote10k.org.uk