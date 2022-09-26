Ploughing day

THE Henley & District Agricultural Association’s annual ploughing match will take place next Sunday (October 2).

It will be held in a field off Church Lane, Ipsden, and will start with the blessing of the plough ceremony at 9am.

There will be modern and vintage tractors ploughing, a steam engine display, tractor and trailer rides and craft and trade stands.

Admission is £5 cash on the gate and under-16s go free. For more information, visit www.thehenleyshow.co.uk