Monday, 03 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

03 October 2022

Still time to enter Henley half marathon

Henley Half Marathon file picture

MORE than 250 people have signed up to take part in this year’s Henley half marathon.

The 39th annual event will take place next Sunday, October 9 and is open to anyone from first-time runners to experienced athletes.

There are still spaces available and entrants can choose from the main race, a 10km, 5km and a fun run.

The races will begin and end at Henley Rugby Club. Alistair Beynon, commerial manager for the club, said: “It’s a long-standing Henley event, which has been going on for many years.

“Henley Rugby Club are proud to hold it for the first time. We want to help support the event and future-proof it as well.”

The organisers are looking for more race marshals and volunteers. Please call Mr Beynon on (01491) 574499.

For more information and to enter, visit https://henleyhalf.co.uk

Registration remains open online until the day.

03 October 2022

More News:

PO hours cut

PO hours cut

SONNING Common post office is now closed on ... [more]

 
Pub re-opens

Pub re-opens

THE Bird in Hand in Sonning Common will re-open ... [more]

 

Brunch day

A HARVEST festival will be held at St Mary’s ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33