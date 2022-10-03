Still time to enter Henley half marathon

MORE than 250 people have signed up to take part in this year’s Henley half marathon.

The 39th annual event will take place next Sunday, October 9 and is open to anyone from first-time runners to experienced athletes.

There are still spaces available and entrants can choose from the main race, a 10km, 5km and a fun run.

The races will begin and end at Henley Rugby Club. Alistair Beynon, commerial manager for the club, said: “It’s a long-standing Henley event, which has been going on for many years.

“Henley Rugby Club are proud to hold it for the first time. We want to help support the event and future-proof it as well.”

The organisers are looking for more race marshals and volunteers. Please call Mr Beynon on (01491) 574499.

For more information and to enter, visit https://henleyhalf.co.uk

Registration remains open online until the day.