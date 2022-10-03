College meet

A DRINKS party for the community around Shiplake College will take place on October 17.

It will be hosted by headmaster Tyrone Howe inside the Great Hall from 7.30pm to 9pm and is open to neighbours of the college and other members of the local community.

To book a place, email Kat Green at kgreen@

shiplake.org.uk by October 12 October. Dress code is smart casual.