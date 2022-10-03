Perfect conditions for ploughing match

MORE than 40 people took part in this year’s Henley and District Agricultural Association ploughing match in Ipsden on Sunday.

The organisers faced such an overwhelming demand that entries had to be closed a few days before the event took place.

The match opened with the traditional blessing of the plough by the Reverend Cannon John Blair, of the Langtree Churches Team ministry.

Horse-drawn, vintage, modern conventional and reversible (one-way) ploughs competed on adjacent plots.

The judges scored entrants on criteria including uniformity, straightness, furrow definition and the general appearance of the whole plot.

William Olley, 38, from Lewknor, drove a Massey Ferguson tractor. He was supported by his wife Holly, 36, and children Harriet, four, and Henry, one.

Mr Olley, who came second in the vintage tractor class, said: “I’ve been competing for years. My uncles and my cousin are also competing, so it’s a bit of a family affair. It does get a bit competitive.”

Jack Marcham, 17, from Woodcote, was competing for the second time. He won first place in the best work by a young ploughman, best ploughing by a Young Farmers’ member and came third in the open class.

Phil Butler, from Didcot was satisfied with his attempt, which he made with a Fordson Super Major tractor. “I’m very pleased. I don’t think there’s anything else I could do,” he said.

Sonja Kreitz, 46, from Wallingford, watched Mr Butler as he ploughed his plot. She attended with her father Norbert, 77, and her dog, Nugget.

She said: “Even as a novice you can appreciate a straight line. I came to support Phil. And dad loves tractors and photography. It’s a good day out. Especially when the weather is in our favour.”

Paul Brook-Nolan demonstrated horse-drawn ploughing with his two horses Titian and Spartacus. They pulled a 1926 Ransome plough, which he had bought on eBay and refurbished with new parts.

There was also a dog show, with puppy, lurcher, gundog, terrier and open classes. Entertainment included swing boats and a coconut shy, food stalls, tractor trailer rides, and a steam engine.

Peter Nation-Grainger, 33, and wife Brigi, 30, and son Sebastian, one, who moved to Henley five months ago, attended for the first time.

Mr Nation-Grainger said: “We’ve been in Henley for five months. Seb loves tractors, so it’s very exciting. We’ve met lots of other kids who love tractors too.

Sam Godfrey, from Cholsey, who attended with wife Kez and their children Sid, two, and Daisy, three months, said: “It’s been good so far. We come every year to see the tractors. Sid likes anything with wheels.”

Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill, the patron and president of the event, said: “It’s just amazing, it’s always amazing. Brilliantly organised, and great attendance. And great value for money too - what else can you do for just £5?”

For the full results and pictures, pick up a copy of this week’s Henley Standard, out on Friday.