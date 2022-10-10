Monday, 10 October 2022

10 October 2022

Cake sale for festival

Cake sale for festival

CAKES are needed to raise funds for the Christmas tree festival in Watlington.

The annual event will take place at St Leonard’s Church from December 10 to 21 and this year’s theme is “joy to the world”.

From December 6 to 9, 35 trees will be decorated by individuals and community groups for display.

Participants make their decorations at home and then take them to the Pytron Lane churchh to put on the trees. 

Organiser Janet Vaughan said she was expecting more people to take part than last year. Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

The proceeds will go towards replacing the church doors with glass ones in order to increase the light inside the building and make it appear more welcoming. 

In order to raise money for the festival, a bake sale will take place outside the town hall next Saturday (October 15)  from 9am to noon.

