Monday, 17 October 2022

17 October 2022

Children’s trail for Halloween

STONOR Park will be celebrating Halloween with a children’s trail across its gardens and play area Tumblestone Hollow this half term.

In The Moon Witch’s Halloween Adventure, intrepid explorers can look for picture clues and complete rhymes and riddles to win a prize.

There will be pumpkin carving and children can pick their own from the Pumpkin Patch. Readings from The Moon Witch and the Thief will take place and there will be food and drink.

The Halloween activities runs until Sunday, October 31 from 9.30am to 5pm. For more details, visit www.stonor.com

