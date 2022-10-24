Monday, 24 October 2022

Music for Ukrainians

A JAZZ concert raised £900 to help support Ukrainian refugees.

The evening event at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden featured the Art Themen Trio.

The funds were donated to online hub Mother Sister Daughter, which supports Ukrainians living in the Henley area.

Founder Gemma Birch said: “It was a fabulous evening of wonderful music and laughter, raising much-needed funds for our Ukrainian friends.

“One of our ladies who attended the concert was able to record some of the beautiful music and sent the videos to her mother, who is still in Ukraine.

“It felt very humbling to think that we were all listening to the same music and that those who had given their time and money so generously had truly reached Ukraine.”

