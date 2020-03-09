Monday, 09 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Life goes on

AN exhibition about living with a brain injury will be launched at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley next month.

Life After Brain Injury will feature work such as paintings, sculpture and poetry by rom clients of Headway Thames Valley. It will run from April 4 to July 26 in the community gallery.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33