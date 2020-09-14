Jousting at Stonor

JOUSTING tournaments will be held at Stonor Park on September 26 and 27.

The Knights of Royal England will be staging two competitions a day in addition to horse riding and combat demonstrations with medieval weaponry.

Visitors can take part in falconry and archery displays and a daily medieval costume competition with a bottle of mead and a wooden sword and shield for the best dressed adult and child respectively.

Numbers will be restricted to enable social distancing in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets, which are not timed, must be booked in advance. They are £14 for adults, £12 for children aged two to 15 while those under the age of one enter free.

A family ticket, two adults and two children, is £44. Early bird discounts are currently available. Season ticket holders can enter for free.

Holders will also have access to the gardens at Stonor Park and its Wonder Woods adventure playground. Entry is 10am to 4pm. To book, visit www.stonor.com