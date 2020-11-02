Monday, 02 November 2020

Fireworks display

A FIREWORK display will take place at the Henley Showground on the Culden Faw Estate on Thursday. 

The event, organised by Xplosive Events, will start at 8pm but guests can arrive from 5pm.

Depending on the weather, it will start with a hot air balloon display at 6pm before the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm.  A low-noise display will be take place at 7.15pm.

The display has been choreographed to music by Illusion Fireworks of Wallingford.

Blue Collar Street Food, from Reading, are catering for the event.

Guests can park inside the field or park in a separate car park and walk in. 

For more information, visit xplosiveevents.com

