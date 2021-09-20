Full results from the 60th Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn show

Sorry, dad, my dahlias are better
A DAHLIA grower saw off competition from his ... [more]
FLOWER CLASSES
Vase of cactus dahlias:
1 M Hedges; 2 J Windass;
3 K Hedges
Vase of decorative dahlias:
1 M Hedges; 2 D Smith;
3 K Hedges
Single bloom giant dahlia:
1 K Hedges; 2 D Smith;
3 K Hedges
Vase of pompom dahlias:
1 K Hedges; 2 D Smith;
3 M Hedges
Vase of ball dahlias:
1 M Hedges; 2 K Hedges;
3 D Smith
Vase of dahlias, mixed, six blooms: 1 M Hedges;
2 K Hedges; 3 D Smith
Vase of roses, five blooms:
1 L Crocker; 2 J Philbrick
Rose, one specimen bloom:
1 L Crocker; 2 J Philbrick;
3 W Peatey
Bowl of mixed roses:
1 J Philbrick
Vase of flowers, one kind:
1 W Crush; 2 W Peatey;
3 J Philbrick
Vase of mixed perennial flowers: 1 W Crush; 2 S Hedges;
3 J Philbrick
Bowl of asters mixed:
1 S Hedges; 2 J Philbrick
Pot plant in bloom (fuchsia excluded): 1 L Crocker
Fuchsia in a pot any kind:
1 S Hedges
Patio pot of mixed flowers:
1 S Hedges
Homemade compost:
1 J Evans
VEGETABLE CLASSES
Potatoes, white: 1 S Fooks;
2 M Hedges; 3 I Burgess
Five potatoes, coloured:
1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;
3 G Adams
Marrow: 1 N Crush;
2 M Hedges; 3 G Adams
Two cucumbers: 1 S Fooks;
2 M Hedges; 3 W Cordell
Three beetroot: 1 M Hedges;
2 S Fooks; 3 N Crush
Six pods of French beans:
1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks;
3 N Crush
Five pods of runner beans:
1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks;
3 J Hendra
Longest runner bean:
1 N Crush; 2 M Hedges;
3 S Fooks
Four carrots: 1 S Fooks;
2 M Hedges; 3 N Crush
Three large onions: 1 S Fooks;
2 M Hedges; 3 N Crush
Three onions (3in diameter ring): 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;
3 N Crush
Nine shallots: 1 M Hedges
Six tomatoes (not cherry):
1 S Fooks, 2 J Holder;
3 M Hedges
12 cherry-type tomatoes:
1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;
3 I Burgess
Truss of green tomatoes:
1 W Cordell; 2 M Hedges;
3 S Fooks
Two lettuces: 1 M Hedges
Any other kind of vegetable:
1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;
3 J Philbrick
Collection of vegetables (novice): 1 J Philbrick;
2 G Hayward
Master gardener, any three kinds of vegetable: 1 S Fooks;
2 M Hedges
FRUIT
Five dessert apples: 1 S Fooks;
2 N Crush; 3 G Adams
Five culinary apples:
1 G Adams; 2 S Fooks
Dish of any other kind of fruit:
1 J Windass; 2 W Cordell
Dish of kind of berry fruit:
1 W Crush; 2 J Windass
DOMESTIC
Cherry loaf cake: 1 S Mackenzie-Black; 2 J Hendra;
3 W Peatey
Savoury biscuits: 1 J Hendra;
2 R Patterson; 3 J Philbrick
Fruit scones: 1 A Cordell;
2 N Crush
Jar of stone fruit jam:
1 A Cordell; 2 W Crush
Jar of soft fruit jam:
1 A Cordell; 2 W Peatey;
3 W Crush
Jar of chutney: 1 R Patterson
Children (age 7-11)
Portrait: 1 B Fooks
Artwork based on toilet roll:
1 B Fooks, 2 S Fooks
Small iced decorated cakes:
1 S Fooks; 2 B Fooks
FLORAL ART
Harvest Time: 1 S Hedges
Small is beautiful: 1 S Hedges;
2 W Cordell; 3 W Crush
PHOTOGRAPHIC
Flower petals: 1 J Philbrick;
2 A Cordell; 3 P Crush
Birds: 1 C Mather; 2 P Crush;
3 M Hamaguchi
Hot: 1 J Hendra;
2 M Hamaguchi; 3 W Crush
Open: 1 A Cordell;
2 M Hamaguchi; 3; J Philbrick. Highly commended P Crush
HANDICRAFT
A small drawing: 1 P Crush
A small painting: 1 B Porteous;
2 J Philbrick; 3 P Crush
An article of handicraft:
1 P Crush
TROPHIES
RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticulture (classes
1-63): M Hedges
George Shaw Cup for best vase mixed dahlias (class 6):
M Hedges
Jim Knight Challenge Cup for most points in horticulture (classes 1-63): M Hedges
Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (classes 70-71): S Hedges
Sullivan Rose Trophy for most points in roses (classes 8-10):
J Philbrick
Sid Harper Trophy for best bowl of mixed roses (class 10):
J Philbrick
Owen Hammant Cup for best collection of vegetables (class 47): J Philbrick
Len Holloway Memorial Trophy for most points in pot plants (class 14-18): S Hedges
Ray Williams Memorial Cup for most outstanding exhibit in sections A, B and C: S Fooks
Adrian Lindlaw Shield — the Master Gardener (class 48):
S Fooks
Kenneth & Margaret Crush Memorial Cup for best individual flower (excluding section D):
K Hedges
Francis Williams Cup for most outstanding vegetable (section B): S Fooks
TROPHIES FOR AUTUMN AND SPRING SHOWS
Anne Alderton Trophy for most points in flower classes (classes
1- 19): M Hedges
Old Barn Cup for most points in vegetable classes (classes 30-48): M Hedges
Chairman’s Cup for most points in floral art (classes 70-71): S Hedges
Domestic Trophy for most points in domestic (classes 80-85): A Cordell
Baskerville Cup for most points in photography (classes 100-103): P Crush
Devon Cup for most points in childrens (classes 90-92):
B Fooks
Charlie Jarvest Cup for most points in painting and drawing (classes 110-111): P Crush
Dylan Jarvest Cup for most points in handicraft (class 110-112): P Crush
