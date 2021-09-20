Full results from the 60th Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn show

FLOWER CLASSES

Vase of cactus dahlias:

1 M Hedges; 2 J Windass;

3 K Hedges

Vase of decorative dahlias:

1 M Hedges; 2 D Smith;

3 K Hedges

Single bloom giant dahlia:

1 K Hedges; 2 D Smith;

3 K Hedges

Vase of pompom dahlias:

1 K Hedges; 2 D Smith;

3 M Hedges

Vase of ball dahlias:

1 M Hedges; 2 K Hedges;

3 D Smith

Vase of dahlias, mixed, six blooms: 1 M Hedges;

2 K Hedges; 3 D Smith

Vase of roses, five blooms:

1 L Crocker; 2 J Philbrick

Rose, one specimen bloom:

1 L Crocker; 2 J Philbrick;

3 W Peatey

Bowl of mixed roses:

1 J Philbrick

Vase of flowers, one kind:

1 W Crush; 2 W Peatey;

3 J Philbrick

Vase of mixed perennial flowers: 1 W Crush; 2 S Hedges;

3 J Philbrick

Bowl of asters mixed:

1 S Hedges; 2 J Philbrick

Pot plant in bloom (fuchsia excluded): 1 L Crocker

Fuchsia in a pot any kind:

1 S Hedges

Patio pot of mixed flowers:

1 S Hedges

Homemade compost:

1 J Evans

VEGETABLE CLASSES

Potatoes, white: 1 S Fooks;

2 M Hedges; 3 I Burgess

Five potatoes, coloured:

1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;

3 G Adams

Marrow: 1 N Crush;

2 M Hedges; 3 G Adams

Two cucumbers: 1 S Fooks;

2 M Hedges; 3 W Cordell

Three beetroot: 1 M Hedges;

2 S Fooks; 3 N Crush

Six pods of French beans:

1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks;

3 N Crush

Five pods of runner beans:

1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks;

3 J Hendra

Longest runner bean:

1 N Crush; 2 M Hedges;

3 S Fooks

Four carrots: 1 S Fooks;

2 M Hedges; 3 N Crush

Three large onions: 1 S Fooks;

2 M Hedges; 3 N Crush

Three onions (3in diameter ring): 1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;

3 N Crush

Nine shallots: 1 M Hedges

Six tomatoes (not cherry):

1 S Fooks, 2 J Holder;

3 M Hedges

12 cherry-type tomatoes:

1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;

3 I Burgess

Truss of green tomatoes:

1 W Cordell; 2 M Hedges;

3 S Fooks

Two lettuces: 1 M Hedges

Any other kind of vegetable:

1 S Fooks; 2 M Hedges;

3 J Philbrick

Collection of vegetables (novice): 1 J Philbrick;

2 G Hayward

Master gardener, any three kinds of vegetable: 1 S Fooks;

2 M Hedges

FRUIT

Five dessert apples: 1 S Fooks;

2 N Crush; 3 G Adams

Five culinary apples:

1 G Adams; 2 S Fooks

Dish of any other kind of fruit:

1 J Windass; 2 W Cordell

Dish of kind of berry fruit:

1 W Crush; 2 J Windass

DOMESTIC

Cherry loaf cake: 1 S Mackenzie-Black; 2 J Hendra;

3 W Peatey

Savoury biscuits: 1 J Hendra;

2 R Patterson; 3 J Philbrick

Fruit scones: 1 A Cordell;

2 N Crush

Jar of stone fruit jam:

1 A Cordell; 2 W Crush

Jar of soft fruit jam:

1 A Cordell; 2 W Peatey;

3 W Crush

Jar of chutney: 1 R Patterson

Children (age 7-11)

Portrait: 1 B Fooks

Artwork based on toilet roll:

1 B Fooks, 2 S Fooks

Small iced decorated cakes:

1 S Fooks; 2 B Fooks

FLORAL ART

Harvest Time: 1 S Hedges

Small is beautiful: 1 S Hedges;

2 W Cordell; 3 W Crush

PHOTOGRAPHIC

Flower petals: 1 J Philbrick;

2 A Cordell; 3 P Crush

Birds: 1 C Mather; 2 P Crush;

3 M Hamaguchi

Hot: 1 J Hendra;

2 M Hamaguchi; 3 W Crush

Open: 1 A Cordell;

2 M Hamaguchi; 3; J Philbrick. Highly commended P Crush

HANDICRAFT

A small drawing: 1 P Crush

A small painting: 1 B Porteous;

2 J Philbrick; 3 P Crush

An article of handicraft:

1 P Crush

TROPHIES

RHS Banksian Medal for most points in horticulture (classes

1-63): M Hedges

George Shaw Cup for best vase mixed dahlias (class 6):

M Hedges

Jim Knight Challenge Cup for most points in horticulture (classes 1-63): M Hedges

Certificate of Merit for Floral Art (classes 70-71): S Hedges

Sullivan Rose Trophy for most points in roses (classes 8-10):

J Philbrick

Sid Harper Trophy for best bowl of mixed roses (class 10):

J Philbrick

Owen Hammant Cup for best collection of vegetables (class 47): J Philbrick

Len Holloway Memorial Trophy for most points in pot plants (class 14-18): S Hedges

Ray Williams Memorial Cup for most outstanding exhibit in sections A, B and C: S Fooks

Adrian Lindlaw Shield — the Master Gardener (class 48):

S Fooks

Kenneth & Margaret Crush Memorial Cup for best individual flower (excluding section D):

K Hedges

Francis Williams Cup for most outstanding vegetable (section B): S Fooks

TROPHIES FOR AUTUMN AND SPRING SHOWS

Anne Alderton Trophy for most points in flower classes (classes

1- 19): M Hedges

Old Barn Cup for most points in vegetable classes (classes 30-48): M Hedges

Chairman’s Cup for most points in floral art (classes 70-71): S Hedges

Domestic Trophy for most points in domestic (classes 80-85): A Cordell

Baskerville Cup for most points in photography (classes 100-103): P Crush

Devon Cup for most points in childrens (classes 90-92):

B Fooks

Charlie Jarvest Cup for most points in painting and drawing (classes 110-111): P Crush

Dylan Jarvest Cup for most points in handicraft (class 110-112): P Crush