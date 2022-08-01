Stories in the park

THE team at Stonor Park is hoping to brighten up children’s days, now that schools have broken up for the summer.

The return of the Sparkle Bright event, starting on Monday and running throughout the summer holidays, means that visits to the adventure playground Tumblestone Hollow will involve storytelling sessions and other activities.

The mystical characters will be brought to life throughout the day with readings from children’s books The Legend of Tumblestone Hollow and The Moon Witch and the Thief, written by Amy Sparkes and illustrated by Steve Pearce.

Tumblestone Hollow has high-level walkways, climbing nets, lookout decks, bridges and slides.

Tickets for Sparkle Bright cost £11 for children over 105cm, £9 for children 93cm to 105cm and adults, and children under 92cm enter for free. The event runs from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, September 4. To book tickets, visit www.stonor.com/tumble

stone-hollow