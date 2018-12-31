Steam memorial for Sir William

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Monday, 31 December 2018
A STEAM train has been named after Sir William McAlpine, who died in March. The Scottish Railway Preservation Society has named the Stanier 8F 45710 after its former president with permission of his widow, Lady McAlpine of Fawley Hill.
A £350,000 appeal has been launched to complete the restoration of the locomotive to a standard that will permit potential operation on the mainline.
More than half the money has already been raised. To donate, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/events/stanier8f/190986
31 December 2018
More News:
More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Baby food boss awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours
The founder of an organic baby food company has ... [more]
Woman launches shop only months after losing father
THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died ... [more]
POLL: Have your say