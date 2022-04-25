Theft alert

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
THIEVES were reported to be operating in Bix and Fawley last week.
Two men driving a Volkswagen Touran are suspected of breaking into various properties and vans and stealing tools and computer equipment.
They were spotted attempting to break into a lock-up and were chased back to their car.
25 April 2022
