Show president’s party

ABOUT 250 people attended the Henley Farm & Country Show’s annual president’s party.

The guests, who were all members of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, assembled at the Fawley Hill Estate for a buffet lunch of coronation chicken and tomato salad.

Guests enjoyed steam train rides from Somersham station and were given tours of the museum. Ice creams were provided by Pino’s ice cream van.

The event was hosted by Lady McAlpine, patron and new president of the association, which organises the show.

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “It was an amazing party and was very well attended by members of the association. Everyone had a lovely time and we were so lucky with the weather.”