Monday, 06 June 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Show president’s party

ABOUT 250 people attended the Henley Farm & Country Show’s annual president’s party.

The guests, who were all members of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, assembled at the Fawley Hill Estate for a buffet lunch of coronation chicken and tomato salad.

Guests enjoyed steam train rides from Somersham station and were given tours of the museum. Ice creams were provided by Pino’s ice cream van.

The event was hosted by Lady McAlpine, patron and new president of the association, which organises the show.

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “It was an amazing party and was very well attended by members of the association. Everyone had a lovely time and we were so lucky with the weather.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33