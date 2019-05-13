Monday, 13 May 2019

Fire crew plea

VOLUNTEERS are needed to serve as retained firefighters in Wargrave.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting on-call firefighters at its stations, including the one in Victoria Road.

To be a retained firefighter in Wargrave, volunteers must live or work within seven minutes of the station.

Anyone interested should email watch manager Dave Piercy on STN9@rbfrs.co.uk

