Fire crew plea

Monday, 13 May 2019
VOLUNTEERS are needed to serve as retained firefighters in Wargrave.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting on-call firefighters at its stations, including the one in Victoria Road.
To be a retained firefighter in Wargrave, volunteers must live or work within seven minutes of the station.
Anyone interested should email watch manager Dave Piercy on STN9@rbfrs.co.uk
13 May 2019
