Firefighters rescue unconscious man trapped in car

A MAN was left unconscious after the car he was driving collided with a tree in Rotherfield Greys last night (Wednesday).

He was found by a member of the public at about 10.10pm and they tried talking to the driver but could get no response.

Firefighters from Henley arrived at the scene and made the vehicle safe before using cutting equipment to release the driver from the wreckage.

Paramedics arrived shortly after the fire service and gave treatment at the scene.

Firefighter Michael Clarke, from Henley, said: “We would like to remind people to be extra careful driving in these wintery conditions, especially at night on country roads.”

Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident.

More to follow.