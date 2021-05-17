Monday, 17 May 2021

House blaze

A FIRE badly damaged a house in Hurley.

Firefighters were called to a property in Mill Lane just before 10am on Wednesday.

They spent three hours at the scene tackling the fire and neighbours were advised to keep windows and doors closed because of the smoke.

