MPs to debate fireworks

MPs will debate on Monday whether to ban the sale of fireworks to members of the public.

It follows a petition calling for the ban which has more than 288,000 signatures, almost three times the amount needed to trigger a debate.

Amy Cullen, who started the petition, said: “Every year fireworks are set off unnecessarily. They scare animals, young children and people with a phobia. They injure thousands of people every year. They cause damage to buildings, vehicles, emergency vehicles etc.”

The Henley Standard ran the Ban the Bangs campaign in the build-up to Bonfire Night, urging organisers of displays to use quiet fireworks and to discourage people from staging informal displays of their own at home.

