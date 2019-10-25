Fortnight of fireworks fun starts with a bang in Nettlebed tomorrow night

THE fireworks display at the Sue Ryder palliative care hub in Nettlebed will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Attractions will include food and drink stalls, a tombola, a Halloween fancy dress competition for children and traditional games such as a coconut shy and splat the rat.

Community fund-raising manager Gemma Wise said: “We are so pleased to be able to run our much-loved fireworks display for another year.

“Come along and enjoy a great evening, while helping to support the palliative and bereavement care we provide for patients and their families across South Oxfordshire.”

The event is being supported by Invesco.

Tickets are available on the day priced £7.50 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for families.

On the same night, the Twyford and District Round Table will present its charity bonfire and firework night, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Gates to the George V recreation ground in Twyford open at 6.30pm, with the fireworks display beginning at 7.30pm. The bonfire will be lit after the display has finished.

Other attractions include fairground rides and games, while there will also be a barbecue.

Refreshments include coffee, hot chocolate, mulled wine, real ales and lager and soft drinks.

Tickets are available on the day at £6 for adults, £3 for seniors (aged 60 and above) and youths aged 12 to 16 and £1 for children aged under 12.

Next Friday (November 1), a Bonfire Night celebration will take place at Dunsden village hall from 6pm to 9pm.

The display will be provided by Sonning Fireworks and volunteers will serve hot dogs and drinks.

Tickets will be available from Binfield Heath Stores or online at http://buytickets.at/dunsden

The following day (Saturday, November 2) a fireworks display will be held at Wargrave recreation ground.

Refreshments will be available as soon as the gates open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 6pm and the display starting at 6.30pm.

Visitors are asked to pay a minimum of £10 for up to four people. The proceeds will go towards the fireworks for next year’s display.

Glow sticks can be purchased on the night but visitors are asked not to bring their own sparklers for safety reasons.

The event is being organised by 1st Wargrave Scouts and anyone who wishes to help out on the night is asked to email gsl@

wargravescouts.org

On the same night, Camp Mohawk in Crazies Hill will be staging a “sensory sensitive” fireworks display.

The event, which is from 4pm to 7pm, will use “quiet” fireworks and is designed for young children and those with sensory sensitivities.

There will also be a bonfire, safe, secure outdoor play areas, a barbecue, toilets and changing facilities.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children aged from two to 16 years. Advance bookings only are available from bookings@

campmohawk.org.uk

The Club in Mapledurham is also hosting a display on the same night. Gates open at 4pm, the bonfire is lit at 6pm and the fireworks display will start at 6.30pm.

There will be food and bar stalls and glow products available to buy.

Tickets are £7.50 for adults, £5 for children and a family ticket (two adults and two children) is £20. Children aged under two can enter free.

Abbey Rugby Club, off Peppard Road, Emmer Green, will also be staging its fireworks and music spectacular from 6pm to 11pm on the same night.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm before the fireworks display starts at 8pm. Gates will be closed at 7.30pm so no more entries will be admitted.

Single tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door. A family ticket (one car with a maximum of six people) is £25 in advance or £25 on the night.

Tickets are available to buy in advance at the clubhouse on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. For more information, call 07392 738270.

The annual display in Wallingford will also take place on the same night. It will be staged at Kinecroft Park, Wallingford, from 6pm.

Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road in Henley, will hold its fireworks night celebration on the lawn on Sunday, November 3.

Gates open at 5pm and this year’s theatrical display will be set to music and afterwards a DJ will be performing. There is also a face and glitter painter for children.

There will be a hot dog shack, falafel shack and a chilli beef shack as well as dessert on offer.

The dress code is smart casual and winter wear.

Tickets are £12 for adults (entry only) or £25 with food, £6.50 for children aged six to 12 or £13 with food, and children aged five and under enter free.

To book, call (01491) 570500 or visit www.phylliscourt.co.uk

On Tuesday, November 5, Danesfield House Hotel in Henley Road, Marlow, will hold a charity fireworks night, which will feature hot food and children’s entertainment.

Gates open at 5.30pm, followed by a fireworks display at 7pm.

Tickets are £65 for a family of four (two adults, two children), of which £5 will be donated to Child Bereavement UK.

Additional adults are £25 per person and £10 for any additional children. Children aged under five enter free.

Pre-booking is essential from 01628 897603 or events@danesfieldhouse.co.uk

The South Stoke firework and bonfire night spectacular will be held on Friday, November 8, at the recreation ground.

Gates open at 6pm ahead of the display at 7.30pm. Visitors are advised not to bring sparklers.

Tickets are £6 for adults, £4 for those aged under 11, and children aged two and under can enter free.

Proceeds will be donated to the South Stoke Parents’ Association.

The following day (Saturday, November 9) Pangbourne Primary School will hold its annual fireworks fiesta. Gates open at 5.30pm.

There will be a bonfire, food and drink and entertainment. It is a ticketed event.

For more information, visit www.fopps.org.uk