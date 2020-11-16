Monday, 16 November 2020







School lunch with ‘the best mashed potato’

CHILDREN and staff at Rupert House School in Henley had an autumn-themed lunch to celebrate bonfire night.

The catering staff at the independent school in Bell Street had decorated the tables with autumnal leaves, pumpkins, winter vegetables and tinsel.

The menu comprised pork or vegetarian bangers and mash, mixed vegetables and onion gravy followed by toffee apple muffins with firework sprinkles.

Emilia Rozanska, who leads the catering team, said: “With another lockdown and local events being cancelled, we wanted to bring bonfire night to the children. In times like these, it is important to provide children with as much normality as possible and to continue to celebrate and participate in celebratory events wherever we can.

“The children’s faces lit up as they entered the school hall at lunchtime. One pupil claimed it was the best mashed potato ever.”

